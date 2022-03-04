Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $150.56. 16,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,413. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.10. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $150.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $860,070. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.