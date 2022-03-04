Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.94. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 82,283 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 634.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,074,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246,614 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,736,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,251,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,976 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

