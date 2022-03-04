First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

FBNC stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,675. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 44,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

