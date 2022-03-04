Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 7,282 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.15% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000.

IGOV opened at $48.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $53.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is an increase from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

