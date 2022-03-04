Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,135 Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PHT opened at $8.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

