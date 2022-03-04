Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 2,342 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after buying an additional 161,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after buying an additional 98,986 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after buying an additional 673,361 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,292,000 after purchasing an additional 319,191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $220.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

