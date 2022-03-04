Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,074 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $123.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.48. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.22 and a one year high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

