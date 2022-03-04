Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 97,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 1.66.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.28). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVI. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

