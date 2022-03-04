Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 351,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 267,270 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

