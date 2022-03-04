Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Liberty Global by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $548,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

