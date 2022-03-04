Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 703 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 86,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 15.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 56,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

