Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 2,325 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

IWR stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

