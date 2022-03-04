Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,307 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,185,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 846,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,414,000 after acquiring an additional 667,146 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

