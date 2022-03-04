Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after purchasing an additional 503,813 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,381,000 after purchasing an additional 161,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,103,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,612,000 after purchasing an additional 58,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.62. 143,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

