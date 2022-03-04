GravityCoin Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $8,712.47 and approximately $5.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.21 or 0.06543779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,632.28 or 1.00176146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00045309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00047689 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00026545 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,137,564 coins and its circulating supply is 7,160,001 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

