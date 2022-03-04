First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Horizon by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Horizon by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,879 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 524.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,654,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,313 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,206,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FHN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. 358,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,410,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.19.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.