WazirX (WRX) Market Cap Achieves $241.73 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. WazirX has a total market cap of $241.73 million and $46.38 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001561 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.21 or 0.06543779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,632.28 or 1.00176146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00045309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00047689 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00026545 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

