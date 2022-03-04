Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $249.12

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $249.12 and last traded at $249.22, with a volume of 344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $251.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.34.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

About Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also

