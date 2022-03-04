Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Holdings Boosted by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 1,443.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,115 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $689,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 231,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 80.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 228,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 102,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TPH. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

