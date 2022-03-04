Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 229,321 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 229,321 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of NanoString Technologies worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,220 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 106.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,193,000 after buying an additional 2,206,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,922,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,276,000 after buying an additional 30,622 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 14.4% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,324,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,573,000 after buying an additional 166,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,123,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,963,000 after buying an additional 73,994 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

NSTG stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.78.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

