Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,818,000 after buying an additional 790,857 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 114.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,516,000 after buying an additional 740,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after buying an additional 643,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 161.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 735,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after buying an additional 453,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $53.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

