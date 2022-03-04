Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $53.81 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

