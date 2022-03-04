Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Sold by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas reduced its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 77,264 shares during the period. Ferro makes up approximately 1.5% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Ferro were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Ferro during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth $92,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the third quarter worth $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the third quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferro stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

