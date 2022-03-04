Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.57 Billion

Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will post $7.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.63 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $6.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $29.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.39 billion to $31.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.60 billion to $35.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.40.

Shares of MOH traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,586. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $209.22 and a 1-year high of $328.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

