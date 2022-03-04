Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $158,000.

Shares of DPG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,081. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $15.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

