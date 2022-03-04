C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 124,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,797. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 547,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 253.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 496,030 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after buying an additional 312,989 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

