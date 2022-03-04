C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.67.
Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 124,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,797. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 547,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 253.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 496,030 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after buying an additional 312,989 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
C3.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C3.ai (AI)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.