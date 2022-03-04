Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $63.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Continental Resources traded as high as $60.60 and last traded at $60.19, with a volume of 28484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.10.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 260,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 137,432 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Continental Resources by 76.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,862,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.18%.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

