Citigroup (NYSE:C) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities to Neutral

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Shares of C traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,274,754. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $55.93 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

