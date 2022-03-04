Syquant Capital Sas Decreases Stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Syquant Capital Sas lessened its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 77,264 shares during the quarter. Ferro makes up 1.5% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Ferro were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter worth $83,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the second quarter worth $92,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter worth $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter worth $332,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE:FOE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

