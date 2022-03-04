Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%.

DMRC stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. 1,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $403.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.34. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $53.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 368.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 132.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

