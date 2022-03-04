BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Down 42.5% in February

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MVT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 6,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,058. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 483.9% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 76,251 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.