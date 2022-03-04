BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Down 42.5% in February

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MVT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 6,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,058. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $17.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
