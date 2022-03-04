Brokerages Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. RPT Realty reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 56,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $2,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 475,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 550,455 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. 2,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

