Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artivion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Artivion from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Artivion stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.09. 409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,968. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $829.47 million, a P/E ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 1.54. Artivion has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. Analysts forecast that Artivion will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

