Ball (NYSE:BLL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $105.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $87.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLL. Citigroup lowered Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.19.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,406. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.50. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average is $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.91 per share, for a total transaction of $533,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ball by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ball by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Ball by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.