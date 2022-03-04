Bank of New Hampshire Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix stock traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.99. The stock had a trading volume of 78,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,700,803. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.44. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

