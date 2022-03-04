Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Dorman Products stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,175. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.98.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,049,000 after acquiring an additional 98,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.