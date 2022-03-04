Bank of New Hampshire Has $3.50 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in 3M by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 70,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 51,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

MMM traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.44. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.