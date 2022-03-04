Bank of New Hampshire Has $6.92 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,407 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,577,000 after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $430.65. 366,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,435,614. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $373.26 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $453.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

