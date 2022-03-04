Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Purchased by Quadratic Capital Management LLC

Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 1,930.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.5% of Quadratic Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quadratic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.94% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $96,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $90,000.

NASDAQ VGLT traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $85.29. The stock had a trading volume of 81,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.11. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

