Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $132,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.68 and its 200-day moving average is $110.70. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,137. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

