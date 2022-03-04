Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.28.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

