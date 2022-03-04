Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

NYSE:ICE opened at $131.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average of $127.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,174,130 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

