Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,661 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 44,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 102,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

