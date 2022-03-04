Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after acquiring an additional 78,798 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,444,000 after acquiring an additional 79,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $215.32 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.10 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.21 and a 200-day moving average of $229.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

