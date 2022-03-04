Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,178 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Masco by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Masco by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Masco by 428.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 60,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. Masco’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

