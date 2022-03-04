Private Trust Co. NA Sells 65 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 19.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $237.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.65. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

