Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,269 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,163,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,539,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $7,878,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $543.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $501.67 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $624.28 and its 200 day moving average is $615.41. The company has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

