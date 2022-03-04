Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 253 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,073 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after buying an additional 193,129 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,389,000 after buying an additional 402,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,344,000 after purchasing an additional 748,236 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of BK opened at $52.36 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

