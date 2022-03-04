Private Trust Co. NA Sells 117 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 252.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 119,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 85,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,241,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $149.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average is $144.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.16 and a 12-month high of $157.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.44.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

