Private Trust Co. NA Sells 28 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $538.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $539.45 and its 200-day moving average is $606.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

